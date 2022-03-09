Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 3,993 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

With 108 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,210 so far.

India on Tuesday reported a total of 3,993 new COVID-19 infections, taking the Covid tally to 4,29,71,308. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 49,948.

This is the lowest daily spike in Covid cases in 662 days. The last time India's daily new cases fell below 4,000 was on 15 May 2020, when the country recorded 3,967 fresh cases. The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 30 consecutive days, and it is the second straight day the new case count has been under 5,000 cases.

The active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

