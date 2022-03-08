International Flights Restart On March 27 After Two-Year Covid Gap

Air Bubble arrangements also stand revoked

India today, after a gap of two years, lifted the ban on international flights. The overseas flights, suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be available from March 27.

"After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022," read a statement from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Air Bubble arrangements - which allow two countries to operate flights into each other's territories subject to certain conditions - also stand revoked, announced Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Bubble arrangement hurt airlines' operations and their profitability.

After deliberation with stakeholders &keeping in view the decline in the #COVID19 caseload,we have decided to resume international travel from Mar 27 onwards.Air Bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter.With this step,I'm confident the sector will reach new heights! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 8, 2022

The international operations, said the Aviation Ministry, will have to follow the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel.

The aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation or (DGCA), had earlier suspended operations on March 2020 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.