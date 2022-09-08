Coronavirus Live: India Logs Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported at least 5,379 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data.
Active Covid cases have declined to 50,594, while the death count has climbed to 5,28,057 with 27 fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala.
The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.
A decline of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
Nasal Vaccines Could Be Beneficial In Controlling Covid: WHO
Nasal Covid-19 vaccines could help to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control, the World Health Organization said Wednesday after homegrown products were approved in India and China.
