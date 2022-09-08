Coronavirus Live: India Logs Over 5,000 New Covid Cases, 27 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 LIVE: At least 27 Covid-related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

India reported at least 5,379 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data.

Active Covid cases have declined to 50,594, while the death count has climbed to 5,28,057 with 27 fatalities, including 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.