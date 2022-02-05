Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 1.49 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate Falls To 9.2%

Coronavirus Live Updates: There were 1,072 Covid-related deaths on Friday.

India on Friday recorded 1.49 lakh new Covid cases, taking the total tally to 4,19,52,712. The new cases were 13% lower than Thursday while the positivity rate also fell to 9.2%.

The active cases constitute 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.39 per cent, the health ministry said.

Since December, the number of Covid cases has been rising rapidly due to the new variant Omicron. India's active caseload currently stands at 14,35,569.

Yesterday, 2,46,674 recoveries were recorded, taking total recoveries in India to 4,00,17,088.

India also reported 1,072 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 167.87 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the health ministry said on Friday.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.