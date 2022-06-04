Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: The number of deaths due to Covid climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities on Friday.

India on Friday recorded at least 4,041 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585. The active cases also increased to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities yesterday.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

