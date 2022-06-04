Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Friday recorded at least 4,041 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585. The active cases also increased to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The number of deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities yesterday.
The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Maharashtra Government Asks Officials To Ramp Up Covid Testing As Cases Rise
The Maharashtra health department on Friday asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.
The Maharashtra health department on Friday asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.