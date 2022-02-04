Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1.72 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate At 10.99%

Coronavirus Live Updates: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent.

India on Thursday recorded a total of 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, taking coronavirus tally to over 4.16 crore. According to the Health Ministry, the active cases decreased to reach 15,33,921-- 3.67 per cent of the total infections.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 12.98 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 10.99 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 167.87 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the health ministry said.

Covid recovery rate currently at 95.14% with 2,59,107 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries stand at 3,97,70,414.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.