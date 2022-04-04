Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Recorded 1,096 New Covid Cases On Sunday

New Delhi:
India reported 1,096 fresh COVID-19 cases and 81 related deaths on Saturday, said the Union health ministry. The virus-related death count stands at 5,21,345, according to yesterday's update.
The Union Health Ministry data showed active cases declined to 13,013, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said, adding that the daily positivity rate was at 0.24 per cent.
Over 184.61 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.
Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
WHO Suspends UN Supply Of Covaxin; No Impact On Efficacy, Says Bharat Biotech
The World Health Organisation said on Saturday it has suspended supply through United Nations agencies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, produced by India's Bharat Biotech, to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities. Read here
The World Health Organisation said on Saturday it has suspended supply through United Nations agencies of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, produced by India's Bharat Biotech, to allow the manufacturer to upgrade facilities. Read here