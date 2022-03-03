Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 7,554 New Covid Cases

India COVID-19 Cases: India's active cases dipped to 85,680.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 7,554 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,38,599, while the active cases dipped to 85,680, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count climbed to 5,14,246 with 223 fresh fatalities, the government data stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 24 consecutive days.

The active cases comprises 0.20 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

