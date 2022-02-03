Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logs 1.61 Lakh New Cases, Positivity Rate Drops Below 10%

Coronavirus Live Updates: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent.

India on Thursday reported more than 1.6 lakh new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to over 4.16 crore. According to the government, the active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections.

With more than 1,700 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-related fatalities climbed to 4,97,975.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

