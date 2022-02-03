For Reopening Schools, Centre Revises Covid Guidelines. Details Here

Gathering and congregations of students have also been allowed as per SOP issued by states.

States will decide whether schools are required to ask for consent from parents for physical classes, the Centre said today as it issued revised guidelines for health and safety protocols for reopening of schools in view of a consistent decline in Covid cases. Group activities in music, games, sports and arts may be allowed in accordance with the standard operating procedures during Covid-19 issued by states, it said.

Schools are fully open in 11 states and closed in nine, the ministry of education said today.

"India is witnessing a consistent decrease in daily new cases in the last 14 days. The number of daily active cases is also decreasing rapidly," the Health Ministry had said today as the country recorded 1,72,433 daily new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 10.99 per cent. Fresh cases are up by 6.8 per cent from Wednesday's 1.61 lakh infections.

16 states and union territories have achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccination coverage, and four states/UTs have between 96-99 per cent, the ministry informed. 34 states/UTs in the country are recording a decline in cases and the positivity rate, it added.

Many parents and teachers have been demanding that schools be reopened for physical classes and online classes have been found to be inadequate. Reliance on access to the internet and smart devices has also severely impacted students from financially backward groups and other vulnerable sections with many experts going so far as to call it a "lost generation".

The phrase "social distancing" will now be replaced with "physical distancing". The former phrase had triggered a date when it came into official use as many felt it had negative connotations that could impact social solidarity at a time of a crisis.

Gathering and congregations of students have also been allowed as per SOP issued by states.

Specific markings at an adequate distance to manage queues and ensure physical distancing in school premises has also been mandated by the education ministry.

Necessary precautions need to be taken for children with comorbidities and the school's vehicle drivers and conductors who reside in containment zones will not be allowed to board the vehicles.