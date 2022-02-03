Peak Of Third Wave Over? 'Seeing Decline In Cases', Says Government

COVID-19: Covid cases in India have been falling, the government said today

The peak of the third COVID-19 wave driven by the highly transmissible coronavirus variant Omicron is slightly lower than that of the second wave, which swept the country last year and killed lakhs of people, the government said today. Daily Covid cases crossed four lakhs when India reached the second wave's peak, the Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told reporters today.

"We are seeing a decline in (Covid) cases. We don't want to use words like wave and peak. There are still some areas where cases are increasing. Covid management strategies still need to be implemented because overall we are still seeing high number of cases," Mr Agarwal said, on whether the third wave peak has been reached.

Daily Covid cases in the two weeks between January 21 and February 3 have fallen by 50 per cent from 3,47,254 to 1,72,433.