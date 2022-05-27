Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India also recorded 18 new deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday.

India on Thursday recorded at least 2,628 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,31,44,820, while the active cases increased to 15,414, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country also reported 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,24,525.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

