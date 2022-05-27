Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 18 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India on Thursday recorded at least 2,628 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 4,31,44,820, while the active cases increased to 15,414, according to the Union Health Ministry.
The country also reported 18 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-related fatalities to 5,24,525.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.
Covid Hasn't Gone Away, Continue To Wear Masks: Maharashtra Chief Minister
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the rise in cases, and said they should continue to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.
