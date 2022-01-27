Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 2.85 Lakh New Covid Cases, 665 Related Deaths

India Covid-19 Cases: The active cases presently stand at 22,23,018.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 2,85,914 new coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 4,00,85,11. The country also recorded at least 665 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 4,91,127.

The total infection tally in India - the second worst-hit country after the US - has crossed 4 crore cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

According to the health ministry, active cases in India now comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate marginally increased to 93.23 per cent. The active cases presently stand at 22,23,018.

The daily positivity rate, which is the share of coronavirus tests that return positive -- considered to be a key marker of the pandemic's status -- has marginally risen to 16.16 per cent from yesterday's 15.5 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

