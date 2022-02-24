Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 15,000 New Covid Cases

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 15,102 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 12.6 per cent higher than yesterday.
The daily positivity rate was at 1.28 per cent. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,64,522.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the number of active cases has fallen below two lakh after 49 days.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Barring Mask, Maharashtra Considers Dropping All Covid Restrictions
Maharashtra hopes to drop all Covid restrictions by March, state health minister Rajesh Tope said as on Monday, the number of fresh Covid cases dropped to double digits in Mumbai -- a first in 22 months.
