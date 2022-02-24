Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 15,000 New Covid Cases

Covid cases in India: The number of active cases has fallen below two lakh after 49 days.

India reported a total of 15,102 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 12.6 per cent higher than yesterday.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.28 per cent. India's active caseload currently stands at 1,64,522.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the number of active cases has fallen below two lakh after 49 days.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

