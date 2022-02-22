Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records Over 16,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Covid cases in India: Currently, there are 2,02,131 active cases in the country.

India on Monday reported 16,051 new COVID-19 cases and 206 fatalities. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2,02,131 active cases in the country while the recovery stands at 98.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was at 1.93 per cent. India's Covid recovery tally increased to 4,21,24,284 with 37,901 recoveries in 24 hours prior to yesterday's update.



Over 175.46 crore doses have been administered across the country so far, according to the Co-WIN dashboard. Of these, 1.79 crore were booster doses.



The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,31,087 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.01 Cr (76,01,46,333) cumulative tests.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

