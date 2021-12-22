Covid LIVE Updates: 5,326 New Covid Cases In India, 200 Omicron Cases So Far

COVID-19 Cases: India's total Omicron tally has now hit 200 cases. (File)

India reported 5,326 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this the country's caseload reached 3,47,52,164. India's active caseload currently stands at 79,097, the lowest in 572 days.

The country also reported 453 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total death count to 4,78,007. The number of fatalities today is significantly up from yesterday's spike of 132 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases in the country account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

The number of cases of Covid's fast-spreading strain Omicron has crossed the 200-mark in India, the Union Health Ministry said yesterday.

Out of them them, 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the ministry added.

