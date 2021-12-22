UK Reports Record 106,122 Covid Cases In 24 Hours

UK government on Wednesday reported 106,122 new virus cases in the last 24 hours.

The UK government on Wednesday reported 106,122 new virus cases in the last 24 hours, the first time the daily figure has topped 100,000, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

The UK is one of Europe's most affected by the virus with 147,573 deaths since the pandemic began and more than 11 million positive cases. The government is urging the public to get third vaccine jabs and more than 30 million have received boosters so far.

