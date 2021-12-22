Bill Gates' Omicron Thread: "We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic"

Bill Gates, in a series of tweets aimed at alerting the public to the worrisome nature of the present surge in Omicron worldwide, said on Tuesday that he's canceled most of his holiday plans.

Noting that his close friends have increasingly been getting infected with the virus, the billionaire Microsoft co-founder urged his followers take cognizance of the fact that we "could be entering the worst part of the pandemic".

Mr Gates' tweets emphasised the danger of the Omicron variant, particularly in relation to it's reinfection rate, as well as the frighteningly little knowledge we collectively possess about the strain.

"Omicron is spreading faster than any virus in history. It will soon be in every country in the world," tweeted Mr Gates.

"The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you...Even if it's only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it's so infectious," he added in a subsequent tweet.

His warnings come at a time when the US is witnessing an astronomical surge in the Omicron variant, with Omicron infections jumping from 3 per cent to 73 per cent of all US Covid cases in the space of a single week.

Stressing just how vital Covid precautions are at this time, Gates implored a firm return to "wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated".

"Getting a booster gives the best protection," noted one of his tweets.

Finally, Mr Gates attempted to end his awareness thread on a positive note. "If there's good news here, it's that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months," said the Microsoft co-founder.

"It won't be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come."

