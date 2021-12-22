Akhilesh Yadav's Wife Dimple Yadav Tests Positive, Is Fully Vaccinated

Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife, has tested positive for COVID-19

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said she is fully vaccinated; however, she is in self-isolation.

"I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself," Ms Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

"All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

It is not known whether Akhilesh Yadav has got himself vaccinated. He had said he would get vaccinated after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav decided to get the jab.

मैंने कोविड टेस्ट कराया जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव है।



मैं पूरी तरह से वैक्सिनेटेड हूं और कोई भी लक्षण अभी दिखाई नहीं दे रहे है।



अपनी और दूसरों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से मैंने खुद को अलग कर लिया है।



हाल फिलहाल मुझसे मिलने वाले सभी लोगों से अनुरोध है कि वे अपना टेस्ट जल्द कराएं। — Dimple Yadav (@dimpleyadav) December 22, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav has been campaigning across UP for the assembly election just months away. He is also likely to get himself tested. He and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint rally in Aligarh tomorrow.

In an interview with NDTV last month, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would take the COVID-19 jab only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph is removed from vaccination certificates.

"I've had Covid, studies say I won't get it again, even those vaccinated are getting Covid again... If the government puts national flag on vaccine certificate, I will take it," he told NDTV.

In January this year, Akhilesh Yadav had said he won't get himself injected with a "BJP vaccine", a comment that drew sharp criticism from leaders of the ruling party. The Samajwadi Party chief had then tried to make amends on Twitter the same day, saying he was not referring to scientists.

"I have never raised any questions on any scientist developing the vaccine or any person helping in making the vaccine. I only raised questions on the BJP as people do not have faith in the party because of the decisions taken by it," Akhilesh Yadav had said.