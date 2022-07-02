Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Sees Over 17,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 23 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India also recorded 23 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported 17,070 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,34,69,234. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases rose to 107,189 today.

India also recorded 23 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,25,139.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

