Leh Schools To Go On Summer Vacation From July 4 Due To Spike In Covid Cases

The Ladakh administration ordered a 15-day summer vacation in all government and private educational institutes in Leh district.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 11:17 pm IST
Leh schools to go on summer vacation from July 4 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Leh:

The Ladakh administration on Friday ordered a 15-day summer vacation in all government and private educational institutes in Leh district in the wake of a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the Union territory. Sixty-six coronavirus cases have been reported in Ladakh during the last six days period.

ALSO READ | Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods

"In the wake of the recent spike in the Covid cases, especially among children, it will appropriate to pre-pone the summer vacations in all government and private schools in Leh district as a measure to break the chain of infection," District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasahib Suse said in an order.

ALSO READ | Educational Institutions Reopen In Odisha After Summer Vacation

The summer vacations will now begin from July 4. Further, as per an order issued by the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LACAL), the Ladakh children festival, which was scheduled to begin from July 4, has been postponed and new dates will be communicated later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

