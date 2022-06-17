Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 12,000 New Covid Cases, 11 Deaths In 24 Hours

India COVID-19 LIVE: The country also reported 11 new Covid related deaths in last 24 hours.

India reported at least 12,213 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's COVID-19 tally to 4,32,57,730.

India's active COVID-19 caseload currently stands at 58,215, the Health Ministry said.

With 11 new Covid-related fatalities on Thursday, country's total number of deaths rose to 5,24,803.

With 7,624 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,26,74,712.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate at 2.38 per cent. The national recovery rate was 98.65 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered across India has exceeded 195.67 crore.

Here are the Highlights on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

