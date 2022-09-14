Coronavirus Live: India Reports 4,369 New Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In 24 Hours

Covid-19: The death count climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 casualties in the last 24 hours in India.

India on Tuesday reported 4,369 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,04,949.

The death count climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 casualties in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the LIVE updates on Covid-19:

