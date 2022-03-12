Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records Over 4,000 New Covid Cases, 255 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 4,194 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, besides 255 more related deaths that increased the death count to 5,15,714. The daily positivity rate was 0.52 per cent.
The country's active caseload currently stands at 42,219, which constitutes 0.1 per cent of total cases.
The total recoveries have reached 4,24,26,328 with 6,208 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stands at 98.7 per cent.
Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
COVID-19: 18 Million Died Of Covid Worldwide, 4.1 Million In India, Says Study
The pandemic's death count may be three times higher than official Covid-19 records suggest, according to a study that found stark differences across countries and regions.
