France Offers Covid Vaccine Fourth Dose To People Over 80s

France is offering a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to people older than 80 who had their booster more than three months ago, the prime minister said Saturday.

Jean Castex told Le Parisian newspaper that they were nevertheless recommended to keep wearing a face mask as France relaxes its Covid-19 restrictions.

The European nation is on Monday to drop the vaccine pass, proof that someone has been triple vaccinated against the illness, which until now was required to enter public spaces such as cinemas or restaurants.

A similar pass will however be needed to go to a hospital or a retirement home in order to protect the most vulnerable.

Masks will from March 14 only be required on public transport, and no longer be necessary at work or in school.

France has recorded more than 23 million cases of Covid-19 on its soil, more than 140,000 of which were fatal.

President Emmanuel Macron is likely to point to his handling of the pandemic as he campaigns for re-election in polls next month, though Russia's war on Ukraine has largely overshadowed the campaign.

