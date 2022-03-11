Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs 4,184 New Covid Cases, 104 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Cases: India also reported 104 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death tally to 5,15,459.

India on Thursday reported at least 4,184 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 4,29,80,067.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed, India also reported 104 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death tally to 5,15,459.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 44,488 and accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases, said the government data.

The recovery rate of those infected with the virus is currently at 98.70. 6,554 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries have reached 4,24,20,120.

