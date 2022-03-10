Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 4,575 New Covid Cases, 145 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Cases: With 145 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,355 so far.

India on Wednesday reported a total of 4,575 new COVID-19 infections, taking the Covid tally to 4,29,75,883. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the active cases dipped to 46,962.

With 145 fresh fatalities, the death count climbed to 5,15,355 so far. Of the new deaths, 100 were added as backlog in Kerala.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 31 consecutive days, and it is the third straight day the new case count has been under 5,000 cases.

The active cases comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has marginally improved to 98.69 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

