Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 7,240 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: At least 8 people died due to coronavirus on Thursday.

India reported a total of 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,31,97,522, the Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed on Thursday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The active COVID-19 cases rose to 32,498 and the number of deaths due to Covid climbed to 5,24,723 with 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government data

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.