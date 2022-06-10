Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Records 7,240 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,31,97,522, the Health Ministry said.
The daily positivity rate of 1.62 per cent was observed on Thursday, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.91 per cent, the Health Ministry said.
The active COVID-19 cases rose to 32,498 and the number of deaths due to Covid climbed to 5,24,723 with 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the government data
Daily coronavirus infections in India crossed 5,000 after 93 days, taking the total tally of active cases to 28,857, according to the Union Health Ministry.
