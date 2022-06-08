Nearly 41% Jump In Daily Covid Cases With 5,233 New Infections

Covid cases have risen sharply in several states.

India reported 5,233 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 per cent more than the previous day, as infections soared sharply in several states.

The surge was led by Maharashtra, which recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, a huge 81 per cent jump and highest since February 18.

The state also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,242 new cases, almost double the Monday's count.

No new Covid-related death was reported during the day.