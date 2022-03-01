Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 8,000 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid cases: The daily COVID-19 cases have remained less than one lakh for 22 consecutive days.

India on Monday reported at least 8,013 new COVID-19 cases--22 per cent lower than yesterday's daily spike of over 10,000 cases. According to Union Health Ministry, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,24,130.

The death count climbed to 5,13,843 with 119 fresh fatalities, the data updated on Monday stated. Kerala added 46 deaths as backlog to the tally.

The active cases, comprising 0.24 per cent of the total infections, dipped to 1,02,601, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has marginally improved to 98.56 per cent, the ministry said.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

