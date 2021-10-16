Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 16,862 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Coronavirus Cases Today: Active Covid cases were the lowest since March 2020 on Friday.

India recorded 16,862 new coronavirus infections on Friday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,37,592. During the same period active cases declined to 2,03,678, the lowest in 216 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.60 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,51,814 with 379 fresh fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 21 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 110 consecutive days now.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Oct 16, 2021 04:45 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US To Accept Mixed Vaccine Doses As It Reopens For Foreign Visitors Next Month

