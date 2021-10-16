Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: 15,981 Fresh Covid Cases In India In Last 24 Hours, 5.7% Lower Than Yesterday

Coronavirus Cases India: The number of active cases has declined to 2,01,632, the lowest in 218 days

India reported 15,981 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours 5.7% lower than yesterday. 166 deaths were also recorded in the country due to coronavirus, which took the total death count to 4,51,980.

The number of active Covid cases has declined to 2,01,632, the lowest in 218 days. The national recovery rate was at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. Active cases account for 0.59 per cent of the total cases, the lowest since March last year.

In a day, the active COVID-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

As many as 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for the detection of COVID-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.

Over 97.23 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Oct 16, 2021 11:22 (IST) Ladakh records 4 new COVID-19 cases



Four fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,871 while the active cases in the union territory dropped to 42 after recovery of six patients, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths - 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 3,371 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and four of them were found positive in Leh.

Five Coronavirus infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh and another in Kargil, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,621, they said, adding after the fresh recoveries, the active cases dropped to 41 in Leh and one in Kargil.

The officials said no death was reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Friday.

Oct 16, 2021 10:29 (IST) Fresh COVID-19 recoveries outnumber new cases in Assam



Assam reported more single-day COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases, while the deaths rose to 5,939 with one new fatality, the latest health bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The northeastern state logged 147 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, even as 284 patients were discharged from hospitals and covid care centres during the day, it said.

The COVID-19 tally stood at 6,05,994, while 5,96,547 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Assam now has 2,161 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 15,805 sample tests were conducted on Friday.

A total of 2,62,13,224 people have been vaccinated in the northeastern state thus far, it said.





COVID19 | Total number of samples tested up to 15th October is 58,98,35,258 including 9,23,003 samples tested yesterday

Oct 16, 2021 07:08 (IST) Coronavirus Updates India: 207 new Covid cases in Assam in last 24 hours, positivity rate at 1.53 pc



Assam reported 207 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

According to the health bulletin, 13,548 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and a positivity rate of 1.53 per cent was recorded. During the same duration, 362 people recovered from the disease while 2 people lost their lives to the deadly virus.

The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.42 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

At present, there are 2,299 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,05,847 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,96, 263 have recovered from the disease while 5,938 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus, read the health bulletin.

A total of 2,40,9,732 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Oct 16, 2021 06:54 (IST) Coronavirus Updates: Special COVID-19 vaccination drive to be launched in Dehradun on October 18



A special COVID-19 vaccination drive will be launched in Dehradun's main markets and shopping malls from October 18.

In order to increase the COVID-19 vaccinations, the District Administration, Health Department and Smart City Project Limited are doing innovative experiments to get the vaccination done through mobile teams in the Dehradun district's main markets and shopping malls.

This campaign will continue till November 2.

District Magistrate and CEO of Dehradun Smart City Limited Dr R Rajesh Kumar said the district has achieved 100 per cent vaccination with the first doses but only 50 per cent of beneficiaries have received both doses.

"Therefore the campaign will be held on October 18 considering this number. The purpose of the campaign is also that those who have not been vaccinated yet should be motivated to vaccinate them," he said.

Kumar said the residents will be rewarded for taking the second dose through a lucky draw sponsored by the smart city.

"The festival is fun only when the people have taken their second dose," the District Magistrate said.

Oct 16, 2021 06:44 (IST) The government of Puducherry extends #COVID19 restrictions in the union territory till 31st October 2021 (midnight).



Corona Curfew from 11 pm till 5 am every day in Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/wCFMsfFFqV - ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Oct 16, 2021 05:46 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sydney To Open To Fully Vaccinated, No Quarantine, But "Citizens First"

Sydney will allow in fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the country's most populous state said on Friday, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens. The move comes as New South Wales state is expected to reach an 80% first dose vaccination rate on Saturday, well ahead of the rest of Australia, and brings forward the expected return of overseas travel by several weeks.

Oct 16, 2021 04:45 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: US To Accept Mixed Vaccine Doses As It Reopens For Foreign Visitors Next Month

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places.