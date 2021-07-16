Coronavirus Live Updates: 'Strong Likelihood' Of More Dangerous COVID-19 Variants, Says WHO

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the WHO's emergency committee said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that "more dangerous" variants of Covid-19 could tear across the world as global infections soared to half a million daily, largely driven by the virulent Delta strain.

"The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the WHO's emergency committee said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry reported an addition of 41,806 new coronavirus cases, with deaths rising by 581.

Maharashtra, which has the highest number of cases in the country, added 8,602 cases over a 24-hour period. The fresh cases took the number of infections to over 61.81 lakh and 170 deaths took the cumulative death count to 1,26,390.

Kerala with 15,637 cases leads the states in most number of Covid cases in a day. It is followed by Maharashtra (8,602), Tamil Nadu (2,458) and Karnataka (1,990).

Jul 16, 2021 07:16 (IST) Saudi Smashes Fraud COVID-19 Testing, Vaccination Ring Ahead Of Hajj

Saudi Arabia has arrested more than 120 people suspected of supplying or procuring fraudulent coronavirus vaccine and test certificates, official media said Thursday, two days before a tightly controlled hajj.



The state-run SPA news agency said nine health ministry officials are among the accused, who have all pleaded guilty.



Some 60,000 Saudi residents with vaccine certificates will join this year's religious pilgrimage, the second time the gathering has been massively curtailed because of the pandemic.



