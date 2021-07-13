Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Runs Out Of Covishield

Several government-run vaccination centres in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday because the city has exhausted its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine stock, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
Only 36,310 vaccine doses could be administered in Delhi till 10 pm on Monday as opposed to around 1.5 lakh of daily vaccine doses being administered on an average earlier.
"Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days. Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" Mr Sisodia wrote on Twitter, while sharing a report on the shortage of vaccines.
