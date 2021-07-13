Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi Runs Out Of Covishield

Several government-run vaccination centres in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday.

Several government-run vaccination centres in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday because the city has exhausted its Covishield COVID-19 vaccine stock, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

Only 36,310 vaccine doses could be administered in Delhi till 10 pm on Monday as opposed to around 1.5 lakh of daily vaccine doses being administered on an average earlier.

