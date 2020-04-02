Coronavirus India Live News Updates: Over 1,800 Infected, 41 Killed As COVID-19 Cases See Biggest Jump

Over 1,800 people have been infected and 41 killed by the Covid-19 infection in India.

India saw the highest jump in number of new coronavirus cases with 437 people testing positive for COVID-19 infection, the highest increase in a day so far. The total number of cases in the country now stand at 1,834, said the health ministry, adding that 41 people have been killed by the infection. According to the health ministry, 20 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total of those who have recovered till now to 144.

Tamil Nadu saw the biggest jump in cases on Tuesday, with 160 people testing coronavirus positive in 24 hours. The state has so far registered 234 COVID-19 cases and one death, with six recoveries, two of which were on Wednesday. Maharashtra registered 86 new cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 302. Nine people have died so far in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown that will end in mid-April in a desperate bid to stave off an epidemic among India's 130 crore people.

In a departure from practice, the Indian government has decided to accept overseas donations to PM Modi's special fund set up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19, since emerging in China in December, has killed more than 43,000 people worldwide and infected over 8.6 lakh.

Here are the Updates of the coronavirus cases:

Apr 02, 2020 08:28 (IST) 12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam

Twelve more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 13, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

All the patients had attended a congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month, Mr Sarma said at a press conference.

Assam now has the highest number of cases in the Northeast, followed by Manipur and Mizoram with one case each.

The state has "entered a very critical stage and we have to maintain the lockdown strictly to ensure that the situation does not worsen", Mr Sarma said.

Apr 02, 2020 08:25 (IST) Padma Shri recipient, who tested positive yesterday, dies in Amritsar



Padma Shri recipient and former "Hazoori Raagi" at the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, has died in Amritsar. He is the fifth person to have died from the virus.

Apr 02, 2020 07:56 (IST) Coronavirus: In A First, India To Take Donations From Abroad In Fight Against COVID-19: Sources

In a departure from practice, sources say the Indian government has decided to accept overseas donations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special fund set up to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

