10 Arrested In Noida For Gathering To Offer Namaz, Violating Lockdown

Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining, police said (Representational)

A man, who organised a group namaz, and nine others were arrested in Noida on Thursday for allegedly gathering for the prayer and violating the lockdown restrictions imposed, the Noida Police said.

An FIR was lodged against them under provisions including those of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, after a video surfaced on social media Wednesday evening purportedly showing the gathering on the terrace of a house for the prayer, they said.

"Around a dozen people were charged in the case and 10 of them, including the organizer of the prayer meeting, have been arrested by the police," a police spokesperson said.

"Those named in the FIR and arrested are Saadiq, Saaliq, Saqib, Guddu, Noor Hasan, Shamsher, Firoz, Razi Alam, Tabrooq, Chhotu, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining," the spokesperson added.

The video, that was shared on social media, showed 10-12 men gathering to offer namaz on the terrace of a house, according to police.

The matter was immediately probed and the organiser was identified as Sadiq, police said.

The police said Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Despite all these measures, these men violated the orders for fulfilling a common objective and illegally held a gathering to offer namaz. By their defiance and ignorance, their act could lead to the spread of coronavirus," the spokesperson said.

An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, police said.

So far 48 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar which is the highest number of COVID-19 patients for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures.