Coronavirus India Live Updates: Nearly 1,400 Total COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths

As India entered the second-week of lockdown, 1,397 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the nation with 35 deaths, the health ministry data showed. Of the total cases, 123 people have been cured.

More than a hundred people tested positive for coronavirus and a nationwide manhunt is on for suspected cases after a large religious gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin that has emerged as a virus hotspot with links to seven COVID-19 deaths. Nearly 2,100 people have been evacuated from "Markaz Nizamuddin", the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group, since Sunday and at least 441 in Delhi have shown symptoms of the virus.

Among the states, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 57 new COVID-19 cases, the highest spike in a single day so far, including 50 who had travelled to Delhi to attend a religious congregation earlier this month, the government said. Six people have died in Telangana. A man who died in Srinagar had visited the Deoband seminary in UP. Ten more, who returned to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, have tested positive. 1,800 are quarantined in Andamans. More than 100 people from Kashmir attended the gathering and Andhra Pradesh is trying to trace 700 members.

