JEE Advanced 2020 Postponed 

JEE Advanced postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country

IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Advanced 2020, has postponed the entrance examination that was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020. JEE Main 2020 April examination has also been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

"JEE Advanced 2020, which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 (Sunday), thus stands postponed and will be rescheduled after JEE (Main) 2020," a statement from IIT Delhi.

Through JEE Advanced, the 23 IITs all over the country offer admissions to the undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor's-Master's Dual Degree in Engineering, Science, or Architecture.

According to the schedule released by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the registration for JEE Advanced 2020 was set to begin on May 1 and to be concluded on May 6, 2020.

The admit cards for JEE Advanced was expected to be released on May 12.

This year, the top 2,50,000 candidates successful in JEE Main exam will be eligible for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. The total number of candidates appearing for the exam may be higher than 2,50,000 due to any tied ranks/scores in any category.

With this announcement, JEE Advanced has joined the long list of competitive examinations which have been postponed due to the COVID-19 spread across the country. Earlier, various agencies have postponed entrance examinations like NEET, JEE Main, KEAM, KCET etc,

Click here for more Education News

