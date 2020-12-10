Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's Total Cases Over 97.35 Lakh, Death Count At 1.41 Lakhs

Total number of active coronavirus cases in India stands at 3,78,909 (File)

India recorded 32,080 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases in the country to 3,78,909, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 36,635 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered COVID-19 patients stands at 92,15,581, pushing the recovery rate to 94.66 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 cases reached 97,35,850, including 3,78,909 active cases and 92,15,581 recoveries. With 402 new deaths, the casualties mounted to 1,41,360

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: