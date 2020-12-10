31,521 New Covid Cases In India, 97.67 Lakh Total Cases; 1,41,772 Deaths

India reported a daily jump of 31,521 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 97.67-lakh mark, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The number of cases in the country now stand at 97,67,371.

In the 24-hour period, India, which is the second worst-hit country, reported 412 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,41,772.

Total active cases declined further to 3,72,293 as almost 37,725 people recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, India's overall recoveries now stand at 92, 53,306. "An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory," the Health ministry said on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases in India have been declining consistently since the mid-September surge, the health ministry said, adding that active cases have gone down from 10 lakh on September 18 to 9 lakh on October 8, 8 lakh on October 16, 7 lakh on October 22, 6 lakh on October 29, 5 lakh on November 10 and 4 lakh on December 6.