Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reported 13,058 New Cases, 164 Deaths On Tuesday

Coronavirus: India has so far administered 98.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (File)

India reported 13,058 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, recording its lowest daily increase in 231 days, while 164 fatalities during the 24-hour period took the death count to 4,52,454, according to the health ministry data. India has so far administered 98.67 crore vaccine doses and aims to fully vaccinate its 108 crore adults by year-end.

The recovery rate in the country currently stands at 98.14 per cent, the highest since March 2020. India recorded 19,470 recoveries during the one-day period. Total recoveries stand at 3,34,58,801. There are now 1,83,118 active cases in the country, the lowest in 227 days.

Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: