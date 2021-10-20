Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 14,623 New Cases, 197 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus updates: India has so far administered 98.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. (File)

India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

Oct 20, 2021 10:42 (IST) India reports 18% decrease in numbers of new COVID19 cases, 13% decrease in number of deaths during Oct 11-17: WHO

India reported an 18 per cent decrease in the new COVID-19 cases along with a 13 per cent decline in the number of deaths during the week of October 11 to 17, the WHO has said, highlighting that all the regions globally, except the European Region, reported a fall in new weekly cases of the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, released by the World Health Organisation on Tuesday, said that with just over 2.7 million new cases and over 46,000 new deaths reported during the week of October 11 to 17, the global number of new cases and deaths remained similar to that of the previous week.

Apart from the European Region, which reported a 7 per cent increase in the number of new weekly cases when compared to the previous week, all the other regions reported declines in new weekly cases.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃𝟏𝟗 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄



More than 102.4 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.



More than 10.78 Cr doses still available with States/UTs to be administered. - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 20, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 10:21 (IST) WHO chief discusses Covaxin, resumption of AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to COVAX facility with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the issue of the emergency use listing of Bharat Biotech''s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin and resumption of supplies of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility among other topics during a telephonic conversation with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"Had a call with @mansukhmandviya, India's Health Minister, to discuss #India''s ongoing #COVID19 vaccination program; the need for a global pandemic agreement; digital health; & traditional medicine. We welcome India''s support to strengthen WHO, incl. via flexible, sustainable financing," Ghebreyesus tweeted on Tuesday.

The WHO Director-General said that he also discussed with Mandaviya vaccine equity issues: "the resumption of SII/AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to #COVAX; the Covaxin Emergency Use Listing process; and technology and license sharing through C-TAP."









India reports 14,623 new #COVID19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,41,08,996

Active cases: 1,78,098

Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247

Death toll: 4,52,651



Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs) - ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 09:46 (IST) India Reports 14,623 New Cases, 197 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Single-day rise of 14,623 COVID-19 infections, 197 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 3,41,08,996, death toll to 4,52,651



#IndiaFightsCorona:



How do we treat children with asymptomatic #COVID19 disease



➡️Children with asymptomatic & mild COVID can be managed at home.



#Unite2FightCorona #StaySafeStayHealthy - #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) October 20, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 09:40 (IST) Maharashtra's Thane sees 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane has added 193 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,63,749, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, one person also succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll in the district to 11,465, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,595, while the death toll stands at 3,281, another official said.

Oct 20, 2021 09:15 (IST) India delays COVID-19 vaccine supplies to WHO-backed COVAX, sources say

India has delayed committing supplies of vaccines to the COVAX global sharing platform, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after one of its key backers, the WHO, said the agency could not "cut corners" to approve a domestically developed vaccine. The world's biggest vaccine maker resumed exports of COVID-19 doses this month for the first time since April.

It has sent about 4 million to countries such as neighbouring Bangladesh and Iran, but none to COVAX. On Monday, in the run-up to an October 26 meeting on Covaxin, India's first domestically developed COIVD-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it could not "cut corners" in the approval decision. One of the sources said it was "frustrating" that India had yet to confirm any supply to COVAX, despite a promise last month by the health minister to meet the commitment to COVAX and others during the quarter to December.

Oct 20, 2021 09:00 (IST) Odisha registers 556 new COVID-19 cases, 4 fresh fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,35,973 as 556 more people, 216 less than the previous day, tested positive for the infection; while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,294, a health official said.

Eighty-seven children were among the new cases recorded in 20 of the 30 districts. The infection rate among the 0-18 age group stood at 15.64 per cent.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 305, followed by Cuttack (41) and Sundargarh (18). Khurda alone accounted for 54.85 percent of the new cases, he said.



Oct 20, 2021 08:38 (IST) World Health Organisation Aims To Help Poorer Countries Access Vaccine With $10 Covid Antiviral Pills From Merck

A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aim to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course. A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aim to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course.

#VaccineCentury #LargestVaccineDrive



We are just 1 crore doses away from achieving 100 crore doses milestone.

Let's get vaccinated and stay protected. #Unite2FightCorona - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 19, 2021

#Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive



➡️ India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 99 crore landmark milestone.



More than 37 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm. - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 19, 2021

Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms.



DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination. - Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 19, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 07:45 (IST) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducts mobile C0VID-19 vaccination in Mumbai

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive. DR Sanjay Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai''s K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination." One of the beneficiaries said, "I am a homemaker I don't know how to operate mobile and book an appointment. So today, I got to know about vaccination in my locality I got the vaccine here and feeling relaxed as the fear of COVID-19 will be less now."

Gujarat: After COVID-hit year, Surat's gems and jewellery industry sees a surge in export - ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Oct 20, 2021 07:17 (IST) 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death in Meghalaya

Meghalaya recorded one COVID-19-related death, which pushed the toll to 1439, while 65 new cases raised the tally to 83,079, a senior official said. The person who died had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Services director Dr. Aman War said. Of the 65 new cases, 43 were detected in East Khasi Hills, nine in West Jaintia Hills, and six in West Khasi Hills. As many as 80,900 people have recovered from the disease. Meghalaya currently has 740 active cases.

Oct 20, 2021 07:09 (IST) Chhattisgarh sees 20 COVID-19 cases; active tally now 188

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,05,701 on Tuesday with the addition of 20 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 13,570, an official said. The recovery count reached 9,91,943 after two people were discharged from hospitals and 21 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 188, he said. "Raipur district recorded five cases, followed by four in Durg and three in Janjgir-Champa. No fresh case was reported in 21 districts. With 14,205 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far went up to 13,436,160," he added.

Oct 20, 2021 06:36 (IST) Haryana reports no Covid death, 9 new cases

Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added nine fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 7,71,101, according to the health department's daily bulletin. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,049, it said. Meanwhile, among the districts, seven fresh cases were reported from Gurugram. The number of active cases in the state stands at 103, while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,926. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

Oct 20, 2021 06:28 (IST) Delhi reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours.

According to Delhi Health Department Bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,441. The city has 322 active cases.

The total death toll continues to be 25090 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent

With 11 more persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, the total discharged patients have gone up to 14,14,029.

Oct 20, 2021 06:15 (IST) Owners express happiness over Maharashtra's decision to open restaurants till midnight

As restaurants and eateries in Maharashtra are allowed to reopen till midnight after an order on Tuesday by the state government, their owners call it a wise decision and are confident about the fact that the food industry will revive.

"Our industry has been going through tough times for some time now, we are facing losses. Now that the permission to open eateries till 12 am has been given, people who were unemployed will also get some work. The industry will revive once again and I hope government supports us in that," said Dr. Satish B Shetty, an owner.

"It is a wise decision. We'll take all precautions and follow all the SOPs," said Niranjan Shetty, another hotel owner and a member of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association.