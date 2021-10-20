Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 14,623 New Cases, 197 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

India logged 14,623 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,41,08,996, while the active cases declined to 1,78,098, the lowest in 229 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The toll climbed to 4,52,651 with 197 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 26 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 115 consecutive days now. The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.15 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.
A decrease of 5,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.
Here are the LIVE updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:
More than 102.4 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.
India reports 14,623 new #COVID19 cases, 19,446 recoveries & 197 deaths in the last 24 hrs as per Union Health Ministry- ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021
Total cases: 3,41,08,996
Active cases: 1,78,098
Total recoveries: 3,34,78,247
Death toll: 4,52,651
Total Vaccination: 99,12,82,283 (41,36,142 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/zgH6bFcJra
How do we treat children with asymptomatic #COVID19 disease?
Children with asymptomatic & mild COVID can be managed at home.
One person should provide care to child & should also stay in isolation.
A World Health Organization-led programme to ensure poorer countries get fair access to COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments aim to secure antiviral drugs for patients with mild symptoms for as little as $10 per course.
We are just 1 crore doses away from achieving 100 crore doses milestone.
Let's get vaccinated and stay protected.
➡️ India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 99 crore landmark milestone.
➡️More than 37 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm.https://t.co/dJKcgz1HN9pic.twitter.com/MvwixU8xhp
Had a detailed interaction with DG WHO @DrTedros, accompanied by other senior officials of @WHO, on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms.
DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination.
DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination drive.
DR Sanjay Dhond, BMC Health department of Mumbai''s K East, said "The aim behind this mobile vaccination drive is to focus on the areas in which the population of vaccinated people is less. We are moving on the bus to do the vaccination."
One of the beneficiaries said, "I am a homemaker I don't know how to operate mobile and book an appointment. So today, I got to know about vaccination in my locality I got the vaccine here and feeling relaxed as the fear of COVID-19 will be less now."
Meghalaya recorded one COVID-19-related death, which pushed the toll to 1439, while 65 new cases raised the tally to 83,079, a senior official said.
The person who died had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, Health Services director Dr. Aman War said.
Of the 65 new cases, 43 were detected in East Khasi Hills, nine in West Jaintia Hills, and six in West Khasi Hills.
As many as 80,900 people have recovered from the disease.
Meghalaya currently has 740 active cases.
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,05,701 on Tuesday with the addition of 20 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 13,570, an official said.
The recovery count reached 9,91,943 after two people were discharged from hospitals and 21 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 188, he said.
"Raipur district recorded five cases, followed by four in Durg and three in Janjgir-Champa. No fresh case was reported in 21 districts. With 14,205 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far went up to 13,436,160," he added.
Haryana reported no new coronavirus-related death, even as it added nine fresh cases, pushing the infection count to 7,71,101, according to the health department's daily bulletin.
The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,049, it said.
Meanwhile, among the districts, seven fresh cases were reported from Gurugram.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 103, while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,926. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.