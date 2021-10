India today logged 14,623 fresh COVID-19 cases, which is 12 per cent higher than yesterday. The country also reported 197 deaths over the last 24 hours. Overall, the cases and deaths have been on a decline.

The country will soon have administered one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, but the milestone masks a yawning gap between the number of people who have been fully inoculated and those that have had just one shot.