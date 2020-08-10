Coronavirus Live Updates: India Logs Highest 24-Hour Spike For Fifth Straight Day

Over 2.4 crore samples have been tested so far, the centre has said (Representational)

On Sunday, India logged a record single-day jump of 64,399 new coronavirus patients, taking the country's COVID tally to over 21 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 14.8 lakh patients have recovered so far.

India has recorded 43,379 COVID-related deaths so far.

With the latest surge, the country's coronavirus count has reached 21,53,011 cases, which includes 6,28,747 active cases. The recovery rate on Sunday stood at 68.78 per cent, as compared to Saturday's 68.32 per cent. India, with a population of almost 138 crore, has tested over 2.4 crore samples till date.

India, the third worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world, has been recording a higher single-day surge in COVID-19 case than the United States and Brazil for the last five days

Aug 10, 2020 06:36 (IST) Coronavirus News: Bengal's COVID-19 Death Count Rises To 2,059

West Bengal reported 54 more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll to 2,059, the state's health department said in a bulletin, reported news agency PTI. A total of 2,939 fresh cases increased the caseload to 95,554, it said. Kolkata accounted for the highest number of 21 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (15). Of the 54 fatalities, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said. Kolkata also topped the list of fresh cases (615), while North 24 Parganas reported 588 infections. Since Saturday, 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, the bulletin said.