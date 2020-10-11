Coronavirus Live Updates: India Inches Towards 70 Lakh COVID-19 Cases

11.6 lakh tests were conducted in 24 hours on Saturday (File)

India's COVID-19 tally inched closer to the 70-lakh mark as the country reported 73,272 new cases of coronavirus and 926 deaths on Saturday, the Health Ministry data showed. 82,753 people successfully fought off the viral disease and were discharged.

India's recovery rate increased marginally to 85.8 per cent, death rate stood steady at 1.5 per cent and daily positivity rate increased marginally to 6.3 per cent as more than 11.6 lakh tests were conducted in 24 hours.

As per the government's "test, track and treat" policy more than 8.5 crore tests have been conducted in India till now, the Health Ministry tweeted.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Oct 11, 2020 07:52 (IST) Mini libraries set up at COVID-19 wards of the district hospital and Sagara Taluk sub-division hospital in Shivamogga. "Reading helps patients to relax & divert their attention from illness," says Dr Sridhar, Director, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences.



Oct 11, 2020 07:30 (IST) Update| Recoveries in India cross 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries: Union Ministry of Health



Oct 11, 2020 07:24 (IST) Veteran Bengal Actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Covid+, In ICU

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is currently in intensive care due to complications linked to Covid-19. The octogenarian was admitted to the Belle Vue hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, after testing positive a day before. His daughter said Mr Chatterjee is suffering from Covid encephalopathy and is disoriented and restless.

According to hospital sources, the actor may require an MRI of the brain to investigate the encephalopathy, which has led to "an acute confusional state." Read more

