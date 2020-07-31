Coronavirus India Live News Update: Number Of Recovered Patients Cross 10 Lakh, 1.9 Times Of Active Cases

COVID-19 Updates: In Delhi, coronavirus tally went past 1.34 lakh cases (File)

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients crossed the 10-lakh mark on Thursday and is now 1.9 times the total active cases, the Union Health Ministry said.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Rajasthan is 3.5 per cent, Punjab 3.9 per cent, Madhya Pradesh 4 per cent, and Jammu and Kashmir 4.7 per cent, officer on Special Duty in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said.

In Delhi, The coronavirus tally went past 1.34 lakh with 1,093 fresh cases, even as the city government constituted four committees of medical specialists who will inspect hospitals from where a large percentage of COVID-19 fatalities are still being reported.

Meanwhile, Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro was also tested positive for the new coronavirus, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.

The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.

Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the president's office said.

