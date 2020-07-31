China Rejects Accusations Of Hacking Attempt On US COVID-19 Vaccine Firm Moderna

Moderna is a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer. (Representational)

China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, and China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

According to a US security official tracking Chinese hacking activity, Chinese government-linked hackers targeted biotech company Moderna Inc, a leading US-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, earlier this year in a bid to steal valuable data.