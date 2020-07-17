Coronavirus India Live News Update: COVID-19 Cases Cross 9.65 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: India's recovery rate is at 63.25 per cent.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's coronavirus tally surged to 9.68 lakh cases on Thursday morning after 32,695 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours in the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

About 6.1 lakh patients in the country have recovered so far and the recovery rate stood at 63.25 per cent on Thursday morning. India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.

Meanwhile, India has signed bilateral agreements with France and the US that will allow airlines of each country to operate international flights starting Friday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday, adding that similar arrangements with Germany and the UK are being worked out too.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India: