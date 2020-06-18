Coronavirus India Live News Update: COVID-19 Cases Cross 3.54 Lakh-Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: India's recovery rate is at 52.79 per cent.

India on Wednesday reported over 2,000 coronavirus deaths for the first time after states updated the number of those who died due to the highly contagious disease. The country has so far reported 3,54,065 coronavirus cases; 1,86,935 have recovered. The number of dead is 11,903. The recovery rate is at 52.79 per cent.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country. The number of fatalities across the state and its capital Mumbai went up sharply on Wednesday as the records were updated with 2,701 cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked states to make full use of the expanded COVID-19 testing capacity and saving lives a top priority. PM Modi also called for fighting the stigma associated with coronavirus and that people should be assured there is no need to panic if somebody has contracted the infection as the number of recovered patients has also been rising. The COVID-19 recovery rate for the country currently stood at around 53 per cent.

