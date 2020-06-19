Supreme Court Calls For 'Uniform Fee' For COVID-19 Testing Across India

The Supreme Court today questioned the disparity in the fees charged for COVID-19 tests across the country and asked the centre to fix an upper limit for these tests.

"There should be uniformity in Covid test fee. In some states it is Rs 2,200 and in some its Rs 4,500. We will not fix a rate. You fix a rate," the court told the government.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the government, requested the court to let the states decide the cap on these tests. "Better to leave to states, some may be discussing even lower rates," he said.‬

The bench, however, turned down his request and said:"You fix upper limit. States will do rest".

Amid rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry had revised the price cap on testing for COVID-19 to Rs 2,400. The new price cap for the tests -- which till now was Rs 4,500 -- was announced following directives by Home Minister Amit Shah to "provide relief to the common man".

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has fixed the price of COVID-19 testing by the RT-PCR method not cost more than Rs 2,500.

The RTPCR test for COVID-19 has been capped at Rs 2,200 in Telangana. Tests will only be conducted on those with symptoms of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), state Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.